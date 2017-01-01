Zuken Partners with SamacSys to Offer Rapid Component Creation for Seamless PCB Design

Free High-Quality PCB Symbols & Footprints Now Available for CADSTAR

25 January 2016 – Munich, Germany and Westford, MA, USA – Zuken has partnered with SamacSys to help companies develop component libraries rapidly, freeing-up time for product innovation.



SamacSys PCB Part Libraries



SamacSys, a leading developer of software tools for creating and managing electronic component ECAD data, has developed a library of free, high-quality PCB symbols and footprints for CADSTAR, Zuken’s desktop PCB design solution. This allows users to search and place components instantly from within CADSTAR, without needing to unzip or load files.

Alex MacDougall, Managing Director at SamacSys, says: “Today engineers spend a large amount of their design time on component related activities. With new technologies and market shifts such as IoT, it is increasingly important to be able to develop new products more efficiently to maintain a competitive edge, and this is where the SamacSys PCB Part Library solution can help.”

SamacSys’ suite of tools is unique in the industry in offering a live, IPC standard quality-checked component library; rather than static files that quickly date.

With new technologies and market shifts such as IoT, it is increasingly important to be able to develop new products more efficiently to maintain a competitive edge, and this is where the SamacSys PCB Part Library solution can help. Alex MacDougall, Managing Director at SamacSys

Swift and seamless



Components from the SamacSys Electronic Component Search Engine can be added seamlessly into CADSTAR.



Engineers and PCB Designers can also start by searching for components in SamacSys’ Electronic Component Search Engine, containing more than 7 million components, click to download and, with the SamacSys Library Loader running in the background, seamlessly add the component into CADSTAR where it appears on the cursor.

This new integration dramatically reduces parts library development time and improves design quality during the product development cycle – ultimately reducing costs.

As well as component data, users have easy access to part numbers, datasheets, stock levels and pricing from supported vendors.

Free parts creation service

Where a component is not available within the library, SamacSys’ PCB Library Wizard allows user to create their own IPC-compliant components for instant download. Alternatively, SamacSys offers a free part creation service, with 80% of new parts requests fulfilled within 24 hours (as measured during 2016).

The integration is available now for CADSTAR, with plans to support all of Zuken’s PCB design tools.

For more information, see https://zuken.componentsearchengine.com/pcb-libraries.php

For further details about CADSTAR, Zuken’s desktop PCB design software, or to try CADSTAR Express for free, visit www.zuken.com/CADSTAR

- ends -



About SamacSys

SamacSys is the leading developer of software tools for creating and managing electronic component ECAD data. Our mission is to provide companies with a suite of software tools and high quality content to select, manage and distribute Electronic Component information effectively throughout their organizations. Our customers range from individual engineers to international brands whose revenues run into the $billions. With thousands of customers in over in over 100 countries around the world, SamacSys is recognized as the global leader in Electronic Component software solutions. They are the chosen partner of leading names such as RS Components, Allied Electronics, Zuken, Target3001, ON Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics and many more.